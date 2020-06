Related videos from verified sources Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation



Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Top 10 summer plans families have canceled because of Covid-19



Eight in ten parents feel their summer will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with parents saying they're going to miss out on an average of four planned events. A new survey of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on May 29, 2020 Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19



As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on May 18, 2020

