Kate Middleton tells children 'lockdown frustrations are normal' in assembly message Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'It's been a really difficult time for us all,' duchess says in pre-recorded school assembly statement 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Merve Tezel RT @Independent: Kate Middleton tells children ‘lockdown frustrations are normal’ https://t.co/haKNwTFH07 17 minutes ago The Independent Kate Middleton tells children ‘lockdown frustrations are normal’ https://t.co/haKNwTFH07 21 minutes ago Independent Lifestyle Kate Middleton tells children ‘lockdown frustrations are normal’ https://t.co/tBY9DfCa09 31 minutes ago