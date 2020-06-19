The Latest: Virus was in Italy's wastewater before Christmas Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )





The study, released Thursday, was based on 40 water samples collected as part of regular checks from sewage treatment plants in northern Italy from October 2019 to February 2020. It showed the virus that causes COVID-19 in Dec. 18 samples from Milan and Turin, while earlier samples were negative.



“This research can contribute to understanding the beginning of the circulation of the virus in Italy,” the institute said in a statement.



The research has so far not linked any confirmed cases to the virus’ earlier presence, but researchers have proposed using the system to monitor the presence of the new coronavirus in water systems in a bid to help identify any possible new outbreaks.



A pilot monitoring system will launch next month in tourist destinations, in preparation for wider monitoring ahead of a possible new spike in contagion next fall, the institute said.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Virus was in wastewater in northern Italy before Christmas.



— Singapore opens gyms, dining out as China outbreak steadies



— Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve



— A South African activist and doctor who died of COVID-19 spent his life fighting apartheid, the government’s denial of HIV/AIDS and rampant corruption. Loved ones say Clarence Mini knew the odds were against him but he was committed to what he believed was right. He died in May at age 69.



