Meghan Markle feels it was her 'destiny' to quit royalty and return to the US Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Meghan Markle believes she was "destined" to quit the UK and base herself in the United States to help in the fight against racism, and is reportedly considering a career in politics.A close friend of the Duchess of Sussex has told... Meghan Markle believes she was "destined" to quit the UK and base herself in the United States to help in the fight against racism, and is reportedly considering a career in politics.A close friend of the Duchess of Sussex has told... πŸ‘“ View full article