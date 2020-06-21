Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dear father, thank you for not treating me like a princess!

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
A letter to my father on this Father's Day. There was a time I was annoyed and angry because my father never treated me like a 'daddy's princess' or made to wear pink and look pretty; he left me to get my hands and dress dirty while playing outdoors, choose books instead of make-up and learn to drive rather than wait for a 'prince' to drive me home. Only later did I realise how valuable these lessons were.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

These are the top signs you're becoming your father [Video]

These are the top signs you're becoming your father

 You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Father and Daughter Duo React After Watching Streaming App [Video]

Father and Daughter Duo React After Watching Streaming App

This adorable father-daughter duo watched content from an online streaming app together. They did a time progression for three days, growing more excited with each passing day. At the end, both of them..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:14Published

Tweets about this