Dear father, thank you for not treating me like a princess!
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () A letter to my father on this Father's Day. There was a time I was annoyed and angry because my father never treated me like a 'daddy's princess' or made to wear pink and look pretty; he left me to get my hands and dress dirty while playing outdoors, choose books instead of make-up and learn to drive rather than wait for a 'prince' to drive me home. Only later did I realise how valuable these lessons were.
