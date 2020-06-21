Dear father, thank you for not treating me like a princess! Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A letter to my father on this Father's Day. There was a time I was annoyed and angry because my father never treated me like a 'daddy's princess' or made to wear pink and look pretty; he left me to get my hands and dress dirty while playing outdoors, choose books instead of make-up and learn to drive rather than wait for a 'prince' to drive me home. Only later did I realise how valuable these lessons were. 👓 View full article

