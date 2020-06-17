Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Yoga Day 2020: Try these 3 easy yoga poses for a flat stomach

Indian Express Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

International Yoga Day: Want to start yoga? These 5 easy poses will give you reason to roll out the mat

 Hope these poses will give you a reason to get on the mat on Yoga Day, to celebrate the event and try this ancient Indian tradition.
DNA


Tweets about this