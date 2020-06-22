Apple event - live: Latest from WWDC 2020 as updates planned for iPhone and every other product
Monday, 22 June 2020 (
2 hours ago) Apple is about to hold its WWDC event, revealing updates for every one of its platforms.
Related videos from verified sources
Man shares watermelon in the forest with a friendly wild deer
This deer is one of a herd of wild deer that live in a protected area in Northern Ontario. There is no hunting allowed and the animals wander in a quiet and remote forest where there are few humans...
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:00 Published on May 14, 2020
“News Is Brand-Safe:” UM Worldwide’s Lowcock
In the era of social distancing, avoidance may be the order of the day. But that shouldn't be the case when it comes to advertising against news. Interpublic's UM Worldwide has become the latest agency..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:10 Published on May 11, 2020
Tweets about this