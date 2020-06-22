Director Joel Schumacher, known for Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire and Batman films, dead at 80
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St. Elmo's Fire and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, has died.
The Batmobile is arguably the most iconic vehicle in the history of entertainment. Batman historian Glen Weldon takes a look at every Batmobile that's appeared on television and the silver screen. Glen..