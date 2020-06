Botched restoration shows need 'for professionals', say Spanish art experts Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A private art collector in Valencia, Spain has become the latest victim of botched art restoration, after a painting by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo returned unrecognisable.The collector paid €1,200 ($2000) to a furniture restorer... A private art collector in Valencia, Spain has become the latest victim of botched art restoration, after a painting by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo returned unrecognisable.The collector paid €1,200 ($2000) to a furniture restorer... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this