Moda's starry nights Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

With the famous paintings The Potato Eaters, Sunflowers and The Starry Night, the Museum of Digital Art Bangkok Gallery (Moda) is taking a crowd of art lovers back to the late 19th century when Dutch post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh discovered his talent through the new digital multimedia exhibition "Van Gogh. Life And Art". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this