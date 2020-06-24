'Loch Ness monster' spotted again in tourist's photo of 'big fish'



Related videos from verified sources Creepy Creature Turns Out To Be Spider Carrying Babies



A creepy photo that looks like it features a crash-landed alien or monster from the deep that washed ashore is actually just shows a spider that’s carrying her young. A creepy photo that looks.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:31 Published on May 19, 2020 There Is a Monster Hiding in Loch Ness, but It’s Not What You Might Think



There Is a Monster Hiding in Loch Ness, but It’s Not What You Might Think Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:32 Published on April 30, 2020

Tweets about this