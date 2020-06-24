Global  

'Loch Ness monster' spotted again in tourist's photo of 'big fish'

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
'Loch Ness monster' spotted again in tourist's photo of 'big fish'A tourist's photo of a strange aquatic creature has sparked fresh and feverish speculation about Scotland's fabled Loch Ness monster.English tourist Steve Challice snapped the picture of what appears to be a large fish in Loch Ness...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Is This The Best Evidence Yet That The Loch Ness Monster Exists?

Is This The Best Evidence Yet That The Loch Ness Monster Exists? 00:53

 Is this the best evidence yet that the loch Ness monster exists? Steve Challice, from Southampton, says he was at Loch Ness in Scotland last year. He saw a “disturbance” in the water & managed to quickly take photographs. One pictures shows an unidentified creature surfacing as it swims. However,...

