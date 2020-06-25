Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virgin internet running again after Wifi goes down for hours, company says

Independent Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Virgin Media's network connection has now been fixed for users across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

Independent

The Independent Virgin internet running again after Wifi goes down for hours, company says https://t.co/47Znle293q 26 minutes ago

TomMUFC78

Tom @hannah1281 @virginmedia Virgin ran out of internet at 0730 this morning but they are getting some more shipped in… https://t.co/oV41lcZSIL 6 hours ago

TomMUFC78

Tom @corinne88893975 @virginmedia Virgin ran out of internet at 0730 this morning but they are getting some more shippe… https://t.co/gZFqT6kqVI 6 hours ago

TomMUFC78

Tom @Monsieurx103 @virginmedia Virgin ran out of internet at 0730 this morning but they are getting some more shipped i… https://t.co/o7h01kU8P5 6 hours ago

ZiziSulkin

ZiziS internet down again !! Another local area issue @Virgin - second afternoon running !!! Not acceptable.....when we a… https://t.co/ynjbDcPS2m 23 hours ago