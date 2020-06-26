Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portugal scrambles to regroup amid 100s of new virus cases

SeattlePI.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — At the Bairro do Zambujal housing project on the outskirts of Lisbon, the behavior of residents offers clues to why this part of Portugal has become a hot spot for new COVID-19 cases and how government efforts to stamp out the new coronavirus are being frustrated.

A lot of people in the project that houses about 6,000 people disregard the recommendation from authorities to wear masks, says Maria Felicidade Nunes, president of the local residents’ association.

Some local stores don’t heed rules on how many customers can be inside at one time. Young people huddle in large groups at local cafes, she says.

“Some people are OK with the rules, but others just don’t accept them,” Nunes told The Associated Press.

The four- and five-story apartment blocks that make up Bairro do Zambujal provide low-cost housing for low-income families. They commonly house large families who escape their homes to hang out with local friends and relations.

The project lies in the Amadora district, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from downtown Lisbon. It is one of five outlying zones in the Lisbon metropolitan area where the number of new virus cases has continued to climb while other parts of Portugal and Europe have seen theirs go down in recent weeks.

For Portugal, the spate of new infections is the elephant in the room as the government touts the country as a safe place for lockdown-weary Europeans to visit.

By moving quickly during the pandemic’s early days, Portugal avoided the exponential rates of infections and deaths reported by other European Union countries, including neighboring Spain.

But since emerging on May 2 from a state of emergency and 45-day lockdown, the country has recorded an average of 275 new cases a day. On Thursday, it reported 311...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: New York reopens, other states spike and global cases hit 'grim record'

New York reopens, other states spike and global cases hit 'grim record' 03:00

 New York City entered Phase 2 of reopening on Monday while at least 12 other states saw record COVID-19 spikes - and the World Health Organization reported a record number of new daily cases. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Related videos from verified sources

UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic [Video]

UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic

There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
COVID-19: 870 new cases, 10 new deaths statewide [Video]

COVID-19: 870 new cases, 10 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 870 new coronavirus cases in our state and ten new deaths including one in Harrison County.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Nevada COVID-19 numbers | July 2 [Video]

Nevada COVID-19 numbers | July 2

Here in Nevada, the Department of Health and Human Services reports 13 new deaths. There have been over 4,000 cases in the last week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Portugal scrambles to regroup amid 100s of new virus cases

 Portugal avoided the dramatic numbers of infections and deaths recorded by some other European Union countries during the early months of the coronavirus...
Newsday


Tweets about this