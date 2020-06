Olgaemma RT @ajeromorgan: No matter what you tell yourself, you'll meet people out there who're better than your partner physically, financially, me… 4 minutes ago

Kayla 🦈 RT @callhersim: I really don't know how people do it, if your partner isn't pleasing you sexually, why would you not tell them? So they can… 1 hour ago

ctrl s 💚 RT @Yellow_sticker: Bright is so ready to help Win every time. He is a very reliable partner. And the way he thought of a story for Win to… 1 hour ago

The Chocolate girl RT @tristar1693: If you don't stand up for your partner, they don't deserve you. Be proud of who you're with. Go to bat for them. Stand up… 2 hours ago

🌹Keep the Momentum, Don't Stop Now 🌹 @LH__5 What are you actually doing to get your candidate elected? Tell me his policies on intimate partner abuse… https://t.co/4pQ6qtuq2Q 2 hours ago

🌸 Syu RT @nraidaqilah_: learn to speak up, learn to tell your partner about your feelings. don't feed your ego & think that speak up would make t… 3 hours ago

David the himboi @brittanyplus *hugs if your okay with that* you've got a strong, wonderful personality, and a partner who loves fr… https://t.co/SCifdIHzRj 3 hours ago