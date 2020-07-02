Global  

UK to ditch travel quarantine for Thailand, 75 countries: report

Bangkok Post Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported.
