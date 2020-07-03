The agonising question facing the Queen after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest
Friday, 3 July 2020 () COMMENT There is never a good time for the proverbial "bad penny" to turn up, so imagine how the Queen received news of the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell and her appearance in court on sex-trafficking charges.Maxwell was once a...
Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.