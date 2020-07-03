Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The agonising question facing the Queen after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The agonising question facing the Queen after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrestCOMMENT There is never a good time for the proverbial "bad penny" to turn up, so imagine how the Queen received news of the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell and her appearance in court on sex-trafficking charges.Maxwell was once a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse 01:22

 Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.

Related videos from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes

The FBI announced Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:17Published
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested

CBS4's Nancy Chen shares the details of her arrest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this