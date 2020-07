Will Ghislaine Maxwell clear Prince Andrew or damn him? Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

There is never a good time for the proverbial 'bad penny' to turn up, so imagine how the Queen received news of the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell and her appearance in court on sex-trafficking charges.Maxwell was once a welcome visitor... There is never a good time for the proverbial 'bad penny' to turn up, so imagine how the Queen received news of the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell and her appearance in court on sex-trafficking charges.Maxwell was once a welcome visitor... 👓 View full article