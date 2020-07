ABC 7 Chicago 'Mysterious deaths': Botswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses - 275 - fou… https://t.co/yDXcpORNJF 8 seconds ago Muhammad Muzammil RT @latimes: Botswana investigates deaths of 275 elephants https://t.co/MoDcu3d0Qf 38 seconds ago Ely RT @CP24: Botswana investigates 'mysterious deaths' of 275 elephants https://t.co/1M8YQHeSa1 https://t.co/mMCFlpgU0A 9 minutes ago KDKA Radio Morning Show The Department of Wildlife and National Parks said it is mobilizing human personnel and aircraft to better understa… https://t.co/xGU5LUA51M 12 minutes ago Max RT @WKRN: Botswana investigates ‘mysterious deaths’ of 275 elephants https://t.co/rjzNBLrMIR 13 minutes ago