Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — The Mona Lisa is back in business. Paris’ Louvre Museum, which houses the world’s most famous portrait, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown and without its usual huge throngs. Face masks were a must and visitor numbers were limited, with reservations required. Among the trickle of returning tourists was Zino Vandenbeaghen, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tour guides hold Mona Lisa portraits as they protest during reopening of the Louvre Museum in Paris [Video]

Tour guides hold Mona Lisa portraits as they protest during reopening of the Louvre Museum in Paris

Paris tour guides held Mona Lisa portraits outside the Louvre Museum on Monday (July 6) in an appeal to the government to give them support. As the art museum reopened after a four-month coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this