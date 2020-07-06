Tea tree oil for skincare and haircare Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Tea tree oil is quite a strong essential oil and it is best used with a carrier oil like coconut oil. It is also a popular ingredient used in toners, creams, face masks and body washes that are meant for acne-prone skin. Tea tree oil has the ability to neutralize acne-causing bacteria and also heal the scars in the area. This oil can also be of great help for dandruff and oily scalp issues. There are many other ways in which tea tree oil can help your skin as well as hair. Some of which are listed below: 👓 View full article

