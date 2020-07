Gauri’s response to SRK on his office ceiling Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Gauri Khan recently made a post mentioning how important it is to draw attention towards the designing of the ceiling too and seemed excited about the onset of a popular international brand in India soon. Taking advantage of the situation while sliding some humour, her husband and celebrity Shah Rukh Khan asked her to also do something about the ceiling of his office Red Chillies Entertainment. Gauri’s responded "@iamsrk our team is on it, sir!" 👓 View full article

Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published 1 week ago SRK wants wife Gauri to refurbish his office ceiling 00:51 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wants his wife Gauri Khan, a successful interior designer, to refurbish the office room ceiling of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

