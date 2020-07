Watchmen 🇭🇲🇦🇫🇵🇰🇮🇷🇵🇸🇾🇪🇹🇷🇹🇳🇸🇾🇸🇦 RT @newscomauHQ: A woman has described the moment she picked up her coffee order and saw the offensive word the barista had scrawled on the… 10 hours ago

Age of Disclosure RT @RealVaughanWAUS: I am sorry but I call total BS on this. How may times have we seen this kind of fake self made crap... "Muslim woman c… 11 hours ago

Vaughan Robert Williams I am sorry but I call total BS on this. How may times have we seen this kind of fake self made crap... "Muslim woma… https://t.co/hw0hMb8suT 11 hours ago

news.com.au A woman has described the moment she picked up her coffee order and saw the offensive word the barista had scrawled… https://t.co/SStLdhR72N 11 hours ago

Deplorabus Unum @DoctorBSB @SahanJournal @CAIRMN Of course it's a hoax. Just like almost every time a Muslim woman claims her hijab… https://t.co/fh7DNIwl2T 1 day ago

Indishinomori: Yellow Perilder "Chinese Virus" says the woman who blames black people for the police brutality inflicted on them and then claims p… https://t.co/dsRkyl7eyu 4 days ago

Gloomy Gus @TiffiniUwU @reviewlhu The only evidence is that some small-time conservative media woman claims that she was raped… https://t.co/PanObAiZ4E 5 days ago