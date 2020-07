Scrabble moves to ban offensive words from US competitions Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Professional Scrabble players in the US are set to be banned from using slurs and other offensive word in tournaments, amid a reckoning on race in the country. Comment: Is Scrabble the latest victim of ' Professional Scrabble players in the US are set to be banned from using slurs and other offensive word in tournaments, amid a reckoning on race in the country. Comment: Is Scrabble the latest victim of ' cancel culture '? The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this