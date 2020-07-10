Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 scandalous times when royalty went rogue

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
For centuries, British royalty and scandals seem to have an everlasting relationship with one another. Their not-so-fairytale-like secrets have stunned the world and continue to disenchant its public of their prior beliefs in a flourishing monarchy. From the abdication of the throne by the King Edward VIII to the alleged affair of Princess Diana, the British royalty has always remained in the headlines for various reasons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This artist is turning pets into royalty! [Video]

This artist is turning pets into royalty!

Jennifer Gerst, a professional photographer, and mother of two boys, was not able to do photoshoots during the pandemic, so she started playing around with pet photos and photo-shop. The result? She..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this