|
7 scandalous times when royalty went rogue
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
For centuries, British royalty and scandals seem to have an everlasting relationship with one another. Their not-so-fairytale-like secrets have stunned the world and continue to disenchant its public of their prior beliefs in a flourishing monarchy. From the abdication of the throne by the King Edward VIII to the alleged affair of Princess Diana, the British royalty has always remained in the headlines for various reasons.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this