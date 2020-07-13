Global  
 

'Captain Picard' Patrick Stewart still commands at 80

Deutsche Welle Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Initially hesitant, Shakespearean actor Patrick Stewart found the role of his life as Star Trek's Captain Picard. For the 80-year-old, the show goes on.
