You Might Like

Tweets about this CBC Entertainment Want to start your own Jurassic Park? Over 70 animatronic dinosaurs are going up for auction in B.C.… https://t.co/pV2qBobvk6 8 minutes ago Neesha πŸ¦– RT @cbcnewsbc: Want to start your own Jurassic Park? Over 70 animatronic dinosaurs are going up for auction in B.C. https://t.co/sx8ivnhj… 15 minutes ago CBC British Columbia Want to start your own Jurassic Park? Over 70 animatronic dinosaurs are going up for auction in B.C. https://t.co/sx8ivnhjFo 53 minutes ago πŸš΄πŸ»β€β™‚οΈ πŸ“· Ian Alexander Martin πŸ“Έ 🎸 I am fully prepared to hear that this has been entirely bought by ⁦@604Heather⁩ and will never be open to the publi… https://t.co/KbHvTwOxXp 1 hour ago