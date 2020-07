Maskless Starbucks 'Karen' wants half of $100K raised for barista who wouldn't serve her Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A California "Karen" believes she is entitled to half of the US$100,000 donated to a Starbucks barista in San Diego who refused to serve her because she wasn't wearing a mask.In June, Amber Lynn Gilles shared a photo of the barista,...