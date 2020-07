Cirque du Soleil accepts purchase offer from creditors Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

MONTREAL: Canadian cultural icon Cirque du Soleil -- currently under court bankruptcy protection -- accepted a purchase offer from its creditors Thursday, which will serve as a minimum bid for an investors auction in August. 👓 View full article

