Ex US beauty queen now teacher jailed for sending nude photos to underage boy Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A former Miss Kentucky and teacher has been jailed after admitting to exchanging sexual photos with an underage teenage student while working at a West Virginia school.Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, received her two-year sentence in... A former Miss Kentucky and teacher has been jailed after admitting to exchanging sexual photos with an underage teenage student while working at a West Virginia school.Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, received her two-year sentence in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years in prison in nude photo scandal involving teenage boy Former Miss Kentucky Ramsey BethAnn Bearse was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, after she admitted to sharing sexual photos with an underage teenage...

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago





Tweets about this