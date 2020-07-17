Extending cruise ban, CDC says ships helped spread coronavirus

Friday, 17 July 2020 () As the coronavirus pandemic raged around the world, cruise ship companies continued to allow their crews to attend social gatherings, work out at gyms and share buffet-style meals, violating basic protocols designed to stop the spread of the highly transmissible virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a scathing 20-page order, released […]
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks. The ban on cruising in U.S waters has now been extended through Sept. 30.