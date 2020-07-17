Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extending cruise ban, CDC says ships helped spread coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
As the coronavirus pandemic raged around the world, cruise ship companies continued to allow their crews to attend social gatherings, work out at gyms and share buffet-style meals, violating basic protocols designed to stop the spread of the highly transmissible virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a scathing 20-page order, released […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: CDC extends 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks

CDC extends 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks 00:29

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its 'No Sail Order' for cruise ships through September due to ongoing coronavirus outbreaks. The ban on cruising in U.S waters has now been extended through Sept. 30.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cruise Ships Might Be a Safer Way to Vacation During COVID-19, Health Except Claims [Video]

Cruise Ships Might Be a Safer Way to Vacation During COVID-19, Health Except Claims

“Could taking a cruise potentially be a safer way to vacation in a COVID environment than going to London? I think it might.” Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
Cruise ship left abandoned in UK harbour due to travel industry job losses [Video]

Cruise ship left abandoned in UK harbour due to travel industry job losses

Two cruise ships at anchor in Portland Harbour, Dorset, UK on Wednesday (July 1) have joined others that are in Weymouth Bay as the cruise industry cannot sail. Both of the ships join others as the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:54Published
Cruises from U.S. ports on hold through September [Video]

Cruises from U.S. ports on hold through September

If you're hoping to hop on a cruise, it won't happen anytime soon. A "no sail" order has been extended to all U.S. ports through September.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this