Covid 19 coronavirus: Lorna Jane fined over 'anti-virus activewear' claims

New Zealand Herald Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Lorna Jane fined over 'anti-virus activewear' claimsPopular activewear brand Lorna Jane has been fined more than $42,000 for alleged advertising breaches in relation to Covid-19 and "anti-virus activewear".Lorna Jane allegedly claimed on its website that its "anti-virus activewear"...
