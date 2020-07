You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Sweeney RT @CP24: Trebek says he's 'doing well,' looks forward to taping 'Jeopardy!' new episodes https://t.co/x5x0vJ9mSn https://t.co/zkMc9gryNO 18 minutes ago Finnegan RT @globeandmail: Alex Trebek says he’s ‘doing well’ and looking forward to taping new episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ https://t.co/0xPhiRYoNN 1 hour ago profsafety Alex Trebek health update: ‘Jeopardy!’ host says he’s ‘doing well,’ cancer treatments ‘paying off’… https://t.co/xpKHBWUWjq 2 hours ago The Globe and Mail Alex Trebek says he’s ‘doing well’ and looking forward to taping new episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ https://t.co/0xPhiRYoNN 2 hours ago Rob Lewis RT @1310NEWS: Trebek says he's 'doing well,' looks forward to taping 'Jeopardy!' new episodes https://t.co/IdsTpHBr6f 2 hours ago Rick McGuire Alex Trebek says he’s doing well and his cancer treatments “are paying off.” https://t.co/Q4R1KTHpfb 2 hours ago 1310 NEWS Trebek says he's 'doing well,' looks forward to taping 'Jeopardy!' new episodes https://t.co/IdsTpHBr6f 2 hours ago