Its $11M makeover complete, the Mayflower II is sailing home Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Cue the cameras: The Mayflower II is ready for its closeup and its journey home.



The replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620 is preparing to embark from Connecticut after three years' and $11.2 million worth of renovations — and several months of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The beloved vessel is scheduled to be towed from the preservation shipyard at the Mystic Seaport Museum to New London, Connecticut, on Monday for two weeks of sea trials before heading up the coast.



The 64-year-old historic reproduction is scheduled arrive back at the harbor just down the road from the Plimoth Plantation living history museum on or around Aug. 10.



The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival. That was to include being led into Boston Harbor under sail with the USS Constitution for a maritime festival to mark the 400th anniversary of the original Mayflower voyage.



But those plans were scrapped because of the pandemic.



The ship is now planning to make two overnight stops, without fanfare or crowds. The public can follow the trip online.



“Our goal is to keep the crew as isolated as possible,” said Kate Sheehan, a spokesperson for Plimoth Plantation. “So the public will not be able to board the ship at any point during the journey. We're just being very, very careful about the crew's exposure.”



The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957.



Stabilization efforts began in 2014, with the ship spending part of the year in Mystic. Continuous restoration work began at the seaport museum in 2016, with shipwrights from the... 👓 View full article

