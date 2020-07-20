Global  
 

Why Prince Andrew was allowed to walk Beatrice down the aisle

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Why Prince Andrew was allowed to walk Beatrice down the aislePrince Andrew was able to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding on Friday.The 31-year-old royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and despite...
News video: Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony 00:57

 Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and the Duke of...

