Struggling Cirque du Soleil returns to Mexico Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Using face masks , sanitizing gel and social distancing, Cirque du Soleil artists in Mexico practise before a performance -- a rare sign of hope for the famous Canadian circus company. 👓 View full article

