Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria Health issues warning after spike in congenital syphilis cases

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria Health issues warning after spike in congenital syphilis casesAs Victoria battles through a second wave of coronavirus the state has also been warned over a spike in another disease — syphilis.Cases of the sexually transmitted disease are on the rise in Victoria, with 1640 last year compared...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News 03:01

 India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious...

