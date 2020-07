PeakDem🇺🇸 RT @washingtonpost: Southwest says it will no longer let customers without masks fly, the strictest policy among U.S. airlines https://t.co… 3 minutes ago Christopher Levinson Southwest says it will no longer let travelers without masks fly, enacting the strictest policy among U.S. airlines… https://t.co/sU6RYwoIoE 7 minutes ago Covfefe LeMew RT @Garybham: Southwest, which has numerous flights in/out of Birmingham #Alabama, says it will no longer let travelers without masks fly,… 12 minutes ago