Dennis Quaid on 39-year age gap with wife Laura Savoie: 'You never know when love is coming' Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Couple recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MichaelTravisJasper Dennis Quaid 'Doesn't Notice' 39-Year Age Gap with New Wife | https://t.co/QhusfojBmM https://t.co/GbDaWsWVE4 2 hours ago Emily Healey RT @stephenlc: I can’t stop thinking about the fact that Dennis Quaid believed Disney had somehow found a set of 10-year-old twins, one wit… 3 days ago Stephen LaConte I can’t stop thinking about the fact that Dennis Quaid believed Disney had somehow found a set of 10-year-old twins… https://t.co/lMmHSsSMYV 4 days ago STEPHEN JONES @netflix can u please bring back Vegas just the one season @cbs had with Dennis Quaid, His son, & his brother had o… https://t.co/Li4tit8ESl 5 days ago