IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC apologized on Friday and deleted a Twitter message which some saw as celebrating Nazi Germany’s hosting of the 1936 Olympics.



Joining a message thread on Thursday one year before the Olympic cauldron is lit at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Committee used its official account to tweet a film about the first-ever torch relay entering the Berlin stadium.



“We apologize to those who feel offended by the film of the Olympic Games Berlin 1936,” the IOC wrote on Friday.



“We have deleted this film, which was part of the series of films featuring the message of unity and solidarity, from the @Olympics Twitter account.”



Replies to the IOC’s original message on Thursday expressed surprise by Twitter users at broadcasting footage from the Berlin Games, and suggested the Olympic body lacked awareness of history.



The official museum at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp added its reply to the IOC in the message thread on Friday.



“For 2 weeks the Nazi dictatorship camouflaged its racist, militaristic character,” said the Auschwitz museum’s verified account. “It exploited the Games to impress foreign spectators with an image of a peaceful, tolerant Germany.”



The IOC’s message also included footage of Jesse Owens, the Black American who won four athletics gold medals in Berlin.



Owens “taught a resounding lesson to the Nazi regime, shattering its despicable fascist claims of racial superiority,” the IOC wrote on Friday.



“We understand that the film about the Olympic Games Berlin 1936 which includes this story was not perceived in this way.”



The apology follows a comment last week by the IOC's German president, Thomas Bach, that there was “no reason to rewrite history at this moment” about one of his... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Antoine D 🌹Qui Tacet Consentit IOC apologizes, deletes 'throwback Thursday' tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics | The Times of Israel https://t.co/i3Hzm5G9DU 11 minutes ago KFH Radio IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics https://t.co/HRNOeOiSKo, LISTEN: https://t.co/GmlRByba42 https://t.co/Cbhzcae5H7 44 minutes ago Stanis Elsborg IOC Apologizes, Deletes Tweet About 1936 Berlin Olympics | Sports News | US News https://t.co/Q79estCLob 1 hour ago ACAB and all dogs are good Love it when the IOC tells on itself. https://t.co/NQT8JYsuZa 1 hour ago Local 4 Sports IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics https://t.co/AR0xabznDC 1 hour ago Helen Jefferson Lenskyj typical weaselly #Olympicindustry apology 'to those feel offended' by celebrations of the Nazi Olympics and the Naz… https://t.co/aeB5NJNcv6 1 hour ago Philip Hersh Pathetic. Both the original tweet and the non-apology. Remember that the current IOC president was once chair of… https://t.co/DwmIJAy3wt 1 hour ago Cormac Mac Sweeney RT @CityNewsYEG: IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics https://t.co/PExOXIUJZ6 1 hour ago