Viral 'Bunnings Karen' calls cops on TV crew Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The Australian woman at the centre of an anti-mask video at Bunnings that went viral on the weekend has called the police when visited by a crew from trhe television programme A Current Affair on Monday night.Melbourne woman Kerry... The Australian woman at the centre of an anti-mask video at Bunnings that went viral on the weekend has called the police when visited by a crew from trhe television programme A Current Affair on Monday night.Melbourne woman Kerry... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this