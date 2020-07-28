Global  
 

Modernising old traditions

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 28 July 2020
In Chinese tradition, people always honour their deceased family members by burning joss paper as an offering to their ancestors on special holidays and at family gatherings. The belief is that burning joss paper will bring prosperity to their ancestors in life after death. While the intention is honourable, the practice has contributed to the growing problem of air pollution.
