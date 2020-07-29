Global  
 

Bethan Holt: Why we need Princess Anne now more than ever

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Bethan Holt: Why we need Princess Anne now more than everPrincess Anne's PR team couldn't possibly have planned for ITV's documentary celebrating the Princess Royal at 70 (the big day itself is on August 15) to come out in the same week as extracts from Finding Freedom, the tome setting...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Video call hiccup for Queen and Anne

Video call hiccup for Queen and Anne 01:43

 Anne: The Princess Royal At 70, will air on Wednesday July 29 at 9pm on ITV.The Queen and the Princess Royal have shown that not even the royal family areimmune to the technical difficulties that come with relying on video callsduring lockdown. On the monarch’s first ever official on-screen...

Princess Anne loves the countryside [Video]

Princess Anne loves the countryside

Princess Anne has "never been a city girl" and has never wanted to live in London.

