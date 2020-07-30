Global  
 

Nasa launches mission to Mars in search of alien life

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020
Nasa has launched its mission to Mars, in search of evidence of past alien life on its surface.
2020's final Mars mission poised for blastoff from Florida

 The summer's third and final mission to Mars -- featuring NASA's most elaborate life-hunting rover -- is on the verge of liftoff.

UNLV professor assisting NASA with Mars mission

At some point you've probably pondered if we're alone in the universe. A UNLV associate professor is trying to solve that, and other space mysteries.

Jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch

Jazz artist Gregory Porter, in an interview with Reuters, talks about his new single "Concorde": an ode to space exploration. Porter will perform on Thursday as part of a ceremony marking the launch of..

What You Still Don't Know About NASA's Mars 2020 Mission

NASA is targeting Thursday, July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT for the launch of its Perseverance rover — here’s what you still don’t know about the mission.

 Perseverance rover will roam the surface in search of evidence of ancient inhabitants
NASA's Mars 2020 mission will search for traces of past microbial life with the Perseverance rover

NASA's Mars 2020 mission will search for traces of past microbial life with the Perseverance rover Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jul 27, 2020 With Perseverance, its most complex Mars rover to date, NASA is opening a new chapter in the search for traces of ancient...
Cameras, a Perseverance rover and the search for life in space: What to know about 2020 Mars mission

 NASA's Mars 2020 is set to launch July 30 with cameras from Arizona State University aboard the spacecraft.  
