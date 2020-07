You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Queen Elizabeth II taught to video call by Princess Anne



Queen Elizabeth II learned how to video call with the help of her daughter Princess Anne, after needing to keep in touch with loved ones through the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 22 hours ago Authors of new biography 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family' discuss the couple



Duchess Meghan helped Prince Harry to "go against the norm", according to the authors of new biography 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family', Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago Video call hiccup for Queen and Anne



Anne: The Princess Royal At 70, will air on Wednesday July 29 at 9pm on ITV.The Queen and the Princess Royal have shown that not even the royal family areimmune to the technical difficulties that come.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this