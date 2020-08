Connie Culp, first US recipient of partial face transplant, dead at 57 Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Connie Culp, an Ohio woman who became the first recipient of a partial face transplant after surviving a botched murder-suicide attempt, died Thursday at age 57.Culp's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but her passing was confirmed... Connie Culp, an Ohio woman who became the first recipient of a partial face transplant after surviving a botched murder-suicide attempt, died Thursday at age 57.Culp's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but her passing was confirmed... 👓 View full article