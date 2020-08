Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma on the impact her friends have on her life, says 'old friends or new, they bring you happiness’ Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma’s upbringing has ensured that she learnt different cultures and also got to know the diversity of the country through the friends she made in different stages of her life. 👓 View full article