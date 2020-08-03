Covid 19 outbreak on cruise ship as first European passengers return
Monday, 3 August 2020 () At least 41 cruise passengers and crew of a ship in Norway have tested positive for Covid-19, report officials. The hundreds of guests who had been travelling from MS Roald Amundsen are now in quarantine awaiting further tests....
Stricter public transport guidelines are being implemented in the Philippines to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded the second most covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia breaching..