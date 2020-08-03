Global  
 

Covid 19 outbreak on cruise ship as first European passengers return

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 outbreak on cruise ship as first European passengers returnAt least 41 cruise passengers and crew of a ship in Norway have tested positive for Covid-19, report officials. The hundreds of guests who had been travelling from MS Roald Amundsen are now in quarantine awaiting further tests....
COVID outbreak hits cruise ship, more than 30 crew infected aboard Roald Amundsen

 Concern is growing the passengers, who have already begun their voyages home may be potentially spreaders of the virus.
The Age


