The Latest: Ohio governor says 2nd virus test is negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is tweeting that has tested negative for a coronavirus infection after testing positive earlier Thursday before he was to meet with President Donald Trump.The governor's office says he took the first test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.DeWine has no symptoms but returned to Columbus before Trump landed.The governor then returned to his home in Cedarville to quarantine for 14 days, but he tweeted Thursday night that he and his wife, Fran, had tested negative.___HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— US deaths predicted at nearly 300,000 by Dec. 1— Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for virus— Dr. Fauci says public health safeguards slow virus; hopes for vaccine in 2021— Congressional negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief package is still ongoing. Leaders are fast approaching a self-imposed Friday deadline for an agreement.— A newsletter that updates residents of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, about the coronavirus pandemic is moving some readers to tears, thanks to weekly contributions from the city's poet laureate.___Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:BEIJING — China's capital is reporting its first new case of locally transmitted COVID-19 in a week. State media said Friday the case in Beijing is linked to a recent outbreak in the northern port city of Dalian.


