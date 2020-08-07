Global  
 

The Latest: 7-year-old boy dies of coronavirus in Georgia

SeattlePI.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy with COVID-19 has become the youngest known person to die in Georgia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The African-American boy had no other chronic health conditions, according to data released by the state. The case is from Chatham County, which includes Savannah, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

The boy’s death comes amid nationwide debate ahead of the school year about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus. There is no indication in the health department’s reports about where or when the child contracted the virus.

Georgia’s previous youngest death involved a 17-year-old African American in Fulton County who had undisclosed health issues in addition to COVID-19. More than 30 people in their 20s have died, state data shows.

Georgia recently topped 4,000 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Hong Kong offers free testing for all residents

— India hits 2 million cases as health volunteers strike

— Russia boasts it’s about to become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, with vaccinations planned as early as October using shots that haven't completed clinical trials.

— The entire football team and marching band at an Alabama high school are under quarantine following potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BERLIN — Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has...
