The Latest: 7-year-old boy dies of coronavirus in Georgia Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )





The African-American boy had no other chronic health conditions, according to data released by the state. The case is from Chatham County, which includes Savannah, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.



The boy’s death comes amid nationwide debate ahead of the school year about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus. There is no indication in the health department’s reports about where or when the child contracted the virus.



Georgia’s previous youngest death involved a 17-year-old African American in Fulton County who had undisclosed health issues in addition to COVID-19. More than 30 people in their 20s have died, state data shows.



Georgia recently topped 4,000 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases.



