Prince Harry accuses social media of stoking a 'crisis of hate' Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the past month contacting the leaders of major corporations, lobbying them to withdraw advertising spending from "lawless" social media companies such as Facebook.Prince Harry revealed that... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the past month contacting the leaders of major corporations, lobbying them to withdraw advertising spending from "lawless" social media companies such as Facebook.Prince Harry revealed that... 👓 View full article